Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 947 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Alaska Air Group worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,593,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,300,000 after acquiring an additional 442,331 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Joseph A. Sprague sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,976. This represents a 49.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 91,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $6,526,739.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,187.32. The trade was a 81.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,263 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALK. Susquehanna upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ALK opened at $52.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

