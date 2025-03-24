Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,219 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.60% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDLO. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 2,005.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $175,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $60.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $63.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

