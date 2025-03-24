Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.18% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 89,742 shares during the last quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 202,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 81,566 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $60.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.99.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.