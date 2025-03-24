Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 439.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,829 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 29.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 13.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $4,809,106.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,686,430.68. This represents a 15.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $494,481.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,876.37. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $52.46 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

