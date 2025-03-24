Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of Service Co. International worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 110,300.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCI stock opened at $78.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.19. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $515,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,674.96. The trade was a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $4,228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at $83,066,078.48. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

