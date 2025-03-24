Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 58,827 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 241.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,827 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $95.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average is $94.53. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

