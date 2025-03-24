Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 138,809 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 885.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,809 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.07% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

IAT opened at $46.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $728.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $38.75 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

