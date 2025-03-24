The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.51 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.78. The firm has a market cap of $179.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

