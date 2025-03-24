The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Simply Good Foods makes up about 1.5% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC owned 0.13% of Simply Good Foods worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMPL. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

SMPL opened at $33.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.32 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

