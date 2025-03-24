The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,637 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CG. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CG opened at $44.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Oppenheimer lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.53.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

