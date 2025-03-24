Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,275.33 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $555.71 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,350.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,226.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,227.36. The trade was a 45.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total value of $281,193.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 56 shares of company stock worth $74,564 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

