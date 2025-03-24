Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,117 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 23,283 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 498,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,277 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,218 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,314,000. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,966,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

