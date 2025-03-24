Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 1.4% of Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 39,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $49.52 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.58%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.