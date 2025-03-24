Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,901 shares during the quarter. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 507,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,137,000 after purchasing an additional 97,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,904,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,129,000 after purchasing an additional 974,533 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 50,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hill Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,448,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN opened at $53.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BN. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.