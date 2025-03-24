Telsey Advisory Group Has Lowered Expectations for RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Price

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 73.38% from the stock’s current price.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on RH from $440.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $261.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.44.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $242.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $353.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.33. RH has a 1-year low of $212.04 and a 1-year high of $457.26.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total transaction of $4,162,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 484 shares in the company, valued at $216,444.80. This trade represents a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in RH by 7,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of RH by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 690.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in RH by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

