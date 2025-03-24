Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,522 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.21% of Albany International worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 72.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,360,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at $981,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Albany International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Albany International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Albany International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of AIN opened at $70.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.57. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $67.39 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $286.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.52 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

