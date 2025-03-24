Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,799 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,823,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 32,135 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

AXTA stock opened at $33.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $392,869.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,180.85. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.