Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 11,587 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.15% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

