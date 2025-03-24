Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,435 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 381,917 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Target were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Target by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 196,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,575,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 313,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $104.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.93. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $101.76 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

