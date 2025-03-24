Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.56 Million Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.15% of Franklin Electric worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 241.8% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of FELE opened at $95.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.78. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.67 and a 52 week high of $111.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $485.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 27.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $99,117.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,281.14. The trade was a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

