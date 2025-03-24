Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.12% of ACI Worldwide worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $55,998,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after acquiring an additional 213,181 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 244.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 160,425 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 32.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 462,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 114,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,463,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIW opened at $53.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.13. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $744,955.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,073.94. The trade was a 13.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

