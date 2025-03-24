Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 50,839 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.58% of Kforce worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kforce in the third quarter worth about $302,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,193,000 after buying an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 218.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $48.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $71.48. The company has a market capitalization of $929.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Kforce Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kforce

About Kforce

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.