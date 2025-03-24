Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,523 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,333 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of SM Energy worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 232,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 42,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SM Energy news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,591.76. This trade represents a 91.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Williams Trading set a $41.00 price target on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

SM Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SM opened at $30.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 4.14. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

