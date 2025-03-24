Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 59,113 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 349.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,113 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American International Group were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in American International Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $83.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.55. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $84.99.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.92%.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. HSBC raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

