TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 107 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $622.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $492.71 and a twelve month high of $718.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $660.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $653.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.