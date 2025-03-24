TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases 11,202 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 369.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 69,617.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,916,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,452,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,195 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 34,002.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,654,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,191,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after buying an additional 388,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,688.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after buying an additional 334,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $74.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

