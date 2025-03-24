TD Private Client Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 233.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.9% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,493 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.39.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $305.07 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $217.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,201.25. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,405 shares of company stock valued at $9,886,656 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.