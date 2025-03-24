TD Private Client Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $87.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 143.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.17. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 514.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

In related news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $161,355.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,933.36. This represents a 11.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $7,248,385.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,979 shares of company stock valued at $30,666,904. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

