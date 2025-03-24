Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 2903073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Is Meta’s Pushback on NVIDIA With In-House Chips Good for Shares?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- SoftBank’s Chipmaker Deal: A Bottoming for Semiconductor Stocks?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 3 No-Brainer Stock Buys for the Second Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.