Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 2903073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,240,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,910,000 after acquiring an additional 62,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 286,052 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,210,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 35,192 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,873,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 238,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,617,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.