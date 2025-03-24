TAGStone Capital Inc. Purchases 1,833 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.9% of TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $82.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.48 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

