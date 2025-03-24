TAGStone Capital Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of TAGStone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TAGStone Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
SLYG stock opened at $83.43 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $101.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.14.
About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
