T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $42,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.80.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $255.84 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.14 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

