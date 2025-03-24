Syntax Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Syntax Research Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 130.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $112.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

