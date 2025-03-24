Syntax Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 139,182 Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 139,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000. Americold Realty Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of Syntax Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,946.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 405.7% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -270.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on COLD

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.