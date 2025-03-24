Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Head to Head Contrast

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Synovus Financial and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial 14.05% 14.70% 1.14% Solera National Bancorp 24.01% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synovus Financial and Solera National Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial $1.98 billion 3.37 $482.46 million $3.05 15.53 Solera National Bancorp $75.25 million 0.53 $18.07 million $4.20 2.21

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synovus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

83.8% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Synovus Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Synovus Financial and Solera National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial 0 6 12 0 2.67 Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Synovus Financial presently has a consensus price target of $58.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.89%. Given Synovus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Solera National Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services. Its consumer banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, trust management, and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

