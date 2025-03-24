Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 7.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.