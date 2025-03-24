Summit Global Investments Trims Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned 0.11% of BlueLinx worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 32,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in BlueLinx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,873,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 142,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 138,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BXC shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on BlueLinx from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

BlueLinx Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $80.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.01 and a 12 month high of $134.79. The company has a market cap of $669.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.18.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.66 million. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.80%.

About BlueLinx

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.