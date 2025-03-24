Summit Global Investments Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,622,000 after purchasing an additional 508,344 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,198,000 after purchasing an additional 576,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RTX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,247,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,832,000 after buying an additional 151,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RTX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,806,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,851,000 after buying an additional 549,814 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in RTX by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,964,000 after buying an additional 2,854,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $132.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $176.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.15 and a 200-day moving average of $122.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $135.74.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. This represents a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

