Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Graham by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $26,773,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 3,662.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total value of $140,126.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,534.60. This represents a 26.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Trading Down 2.2 %

Graham Announces Dividend

Shares of Graham stock opened at $939.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $933.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $883.87. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $683.00 and a 12-month high of $993.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

