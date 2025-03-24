Summit Global Investments Raises Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 325.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $158.50 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $137.09 and a one year high of $214.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.92.

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

