Summit Global Investments Acquires New Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2,457.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $189.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.18 and a 12-month high of $239.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.75.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Badger Meter news, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total value of $240,571.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,640.24. This trade represents a 18.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 16,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total value of $3,371,151.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,720.14. The trade was a 31.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,407 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

