Summit Global Investments Acquires 34,765 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,765 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.12% of Teekay worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay by 23.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay by 15.1% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay by 296.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 73,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 55,167 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay by 704.1% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 55,253 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 64,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay by 209.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 40,126 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Stock

Shares of Teekay stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $617.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. Teekay Co. has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 10.96%.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

