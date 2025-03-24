Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 42,981 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,981 shares during the period. Boot Barn comprises about 3.1% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Boot Barn worth $23,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,985,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,409,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,686,000 after purchasing an additional 73,089 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:BOOT opened at $104.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.65. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.83 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Insider Activity

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $965,456.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,282.26. This trade represents a 61.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BOOT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Craig Hallum set a $178.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.