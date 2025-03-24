Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $122.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.37 and a 200-day moving average of $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.69. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.60 and a 1-year high of $186.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.56.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

