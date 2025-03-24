Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $19.51 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet accounts for about 2.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $19,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 79.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 83,882 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 772,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83,063 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $106.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.70. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

