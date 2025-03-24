Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $11.50 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Option Care Health worth $11,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,315,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,118,000 after buying an additional 75,313 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,924,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,650,000 after buying an additional 1,328,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 134.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,516,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,265,000 after buying an additional 4,304,896 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 10.2% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,492,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,204,000 after purchasing an additional 599,589 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,849,000 after purchasing an additional 83,395 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Trading Up 0.8 %

OPCH opened at $34.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,835.24. The trade was a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

