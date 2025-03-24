Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ELF opened at $62.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $219.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average of $107.68.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.