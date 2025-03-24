Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.37 and last traded at $16.40. 431,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,182,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SMFG

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 222,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 28,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.