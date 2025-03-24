Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Kyndryl Put Options (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 12,165 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 411% compared to the average daily volume of 2,381 put options.

In other Kyndryl news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,594.94. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $2,374,456.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,374.37. This represents a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Kyndryl by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kyndryl by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of KD stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.41. 1,147,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,522. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. Kyndryl has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

