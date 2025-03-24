Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$270.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$285.00 to C$270.00 in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$274.83.

TSE:BYD opened at C$210.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$198.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$291.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$233.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$220.87. The stock has a market cap of C$3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

